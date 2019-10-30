First trial date set for alleged San Antonio medical center rape suspect

SAN ANTONIO - Anton Harris showed up in the 399th District Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing to set a trial date for one of the five rapes he's accused of committing in the San Antonio medical center area.

The trial is set for Jan. 21, 2020, for one of the assaults, though it is unclear which incident the 20-year-old will be going to trial for first.

Harris' lawyer spoke with KSAT Wednesday outside the courtroom and maintained his client's innocence.

In August, a judge rejected Harris' plea deal which would have sent him to prison for 40 years.

"There's five aggravated sexual -- alleged sexual assaults -- all of them allegedly involving guns and knives. In addition, the first victim in the first potential case to go to trial stated they had strong opposition (to the plea deal)," Judge Frank Castro said when he rejected the plea agreement.

Harris, a former student at John Marshall High School, faces a possible life sentence for each of the five aggravated sexual assault charges.

Read more from the arrest affidavits about Harris' alleged crimes:

March 19, 2015

Location: 5600 block of Babcock Road

Harris is accused of groping a 28-year-old woman in an aggressive manner as she was walking to her apartment.

August 16, 2015

Location: 8000 block of Oakdell Way

The victim told authorities she was walking back to her apartment when she heard footsteps behind her. The victim said when she turned around, a man was behind her. The woman told authorities the man put a black shirt over her head and put her in a headlock as he dragged her backward. The woman clawed and scratched at the man's face until he let go and took off running. Authorities were able to collect and process the suspect's DNA from under her nails. Police said that sample linked Harris to the attack and five other sexual assault cases.

June 3, 2016

Location: 8000 block of Oakdell Way

The victim told police she had let her cat out of her apartment and heard scratching at her door a few minutes later. The woman looked out of the peephole and saw a man crouched near her door frame. The woman tried to close the door, but he threatened the woman with a long knife and forced his way in. An affidavit says the man was shouting, "Shut up, don't scream or I am going to kill you." The victim tried to run to the bathroom but the man followed her and grabbed her from behind while holding a knife to her throat. The man told the woman to remove her pants and then raped her. Before leaving the apartment, he told the woman not to move.

December 22, 2016

Location: Not Listed

A woman was home alone when she heard a series of knocks at her door. The woman told police she asked who was there, but got no response the two times the suspect knocked. An affidavit said the woman took a shower after the first time the man knocked and was watching TV the second time he knocked. On the third instance, the woman said she wrote it off as a prankster and opened the door. The suspect, who was wearing a hoodie and covering his face with a mask, pushed her into the apartment and threatened her with a knife. The affidavit said the man asked for money and the woman gave him what cash she had. The man took the woman to a bedroom and the woman began pleading with him not to do anything to her, but the man told the woman to shut up or he would kill her. He raped the woman while holding a knife to her throat then left.

January 15, 2017

Location: 5700 block of North Knoll

The victim told police she had returned home from a shopping trip, parked, grabbed her bags and was headed to her apartment when she noticed a man jogging through her apartment parking lot. When the woman unlocked her door, she realized a man was standing behind her, pointing a gun at her torso. The suspect asked the woman if anyone was home and the victim replied "no." The man then forced the woman into her apartment with the gun pointed to the back of her head. The document said he raped the woman, took cash and told her if she called police he would kill her.

May 19, 2017

Location: 7800 Huebner

A 23-year-old woman told police she was in her parked car when she noticed a man pulling on her car door handle. The woman got out of the car and saw the man crouched on the passenger side of her car. The affidavit said the man grabbed the woman from behind and threatened her with a knife and told her if she screamed, he would stab her. The woman told police he demanded her car, but the woman responded asking why he was doing this to her. The man ran when another car drove by. In his interview Thursday with police, Harris admitted to using a knife in this attack and admitted to running from the scene before anything could happen.

May 28, 2017

Location: 5600 Babcock

The victim was walking into her apartment when a man pushed his way in and put a gun to her face. The man stole the woman's phone and iPad mini after raping her. Police say Harris confessed to the sexual assault during a recorded interview.

Harris admitted to sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint on May 28, "and a couple other females dating back to 2015," according to an affidavit. He also confessed to using a gun and a knife during the attacks when he was taken in for questioning in 2017.

