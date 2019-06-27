Fisher-Price recalls more infant inclined sleepers

SAN ANTONIO - Fisher-Price is recalling more of its infant inclined sleepers because of safety concerns about them.

The recall is for 71,000 inclined sleepers included as accessories with all models of Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards.

They were sold since October 2014.

Infant fatalities have been linked to other inclined sleep products involving babies who suffocated after rolling over from their backs while unrestrained or under other circumstances.

Families can continue to use the play yard portion, as well as the changing station and carry bag.

However, in an announcement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission,, consumers are urged to stop using the inclined sleeper accessory and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

The company can be contacted through Service.mattel.com or 800-432-5437.

LAPTOPS

Apple has recalled nearly a half-million 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops because the batteries may be a fire danger.

The recall, announced Thursday by the CPSC, is for certain laptops made between September 2015 and February 2017.

The company has received reports of five minor burns and 17 reports of property damage.

Users should check their laptop’s serial number here: https://support.apple.com/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall or call 800-275-2273.

Apple is offering free repairs.

COOLERS

More than 2,000 marine coolers are recalled because children can become trapped and suffocate.

BRP recalled Sea-Doo LinQ 13.5-gallon marine coolers made for use on boats and marine environments.

The cooler latch can automatically lock when the lid is closed, allowing a person to become locked in the airtight container.

The part number 269800817 is engraved under the cooler. Owners can contact a BRP dealer for a free repair.

RAZORS

Gillette is recalling 87,000 ladies’ disposable razors because the blades are misaligned, posing a greater risk of cuts.

The recall involves Venus Simply3 razors that come in pink, purple and yellow. They were sold in four-packs, as well as in a Daisy 12 plus 1 Bonus Pack.

Consumers can contact Gillette for instructions to return it for a replacement. For more information: www.cpsc.gov.

