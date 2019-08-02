Five-week-old kitten rescued from dumpster, now at Humane Society

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Humane Society is caring for a 5-week-old kitten after it was rescued from a dumpster.

A spokesperson with SAHS said a good Samaritan heard the kitten crying and found him in a box inside a dumpster. The kitten, who has since been named Oscar, was taken to the Humane Society for care.

Oscar was full of fleas and very hungry, the spokesperson said.

Because the kitten is only 5 weeks old he will need to be in foster care for four to six weeks before he will be ready for adoption.

The SAHS urged residents to reach out to a shelter if they are unable to care for a pet. The Humane Society at 4804 Fredericksburg Road is open to receive pets Mondays and Fridays starting at 10 a.m. as space allows.

Anyone interested in fostering a pet can visit the Humane Society's website for more information.

Source: San Antonio Humane Society

