Four San Antonio-based companies make Forbes ‘America's Best Employers' list

SAN ANTONIO - Forbes compiled a list of the top 500 employers in America, and four San Antonio-based companies made the list.

More than 30,000 working Americans took an anonymous survey that allowed them to share their opinions.

The respondents were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others, according to Forbes.com.

San Antonio companies ranked as follows:

USAA - No. 11

H-E-B - No. 53

Northside Independent School District - No. 144

North East Independent School District - No. 171

Many companies that have branches or stores in San Antonio also made the list, but they aren’t based out of Alamo City.

If you’re looking to work for one of the top companies, you might consider:

Trader Joes - No. 2

Costco Wholesale - No. 5

Navy Federal Credit Union - No. 10

Southwest Airlines - No. 13

