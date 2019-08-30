Funeral services announced for former SA mayor Lila Cockrell

SAN ANTONIO - Funeral arrangements have been released for former San Antonio mayor Lila Cockrell, who died Thursday at the age of 97.

According to a press release, a public visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. The funeral service will take place Thursday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Laurel Heights United Methodist Church on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Cockrell was the first woman to serve as San Antonio's mayor. She was sworn into office in 1975 after serving on San Antonio's City Council for a decade. She then served as mayor until 1981 and then again as mayor from 1989 to 1991.

Former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros said Thursday he will deliver the eulogy at the memorial service.

It'll be a very difficult eulogy for me," Cisneros said. "I've had the honor of delivering many eulogies as citizens of our city passed and family members. But next to my parents, my mom and dad, this woman touched me deeply more than anybody else I can think of. And my own feelings towards San Antonio or as a member of my family and Lila Cockrell is inseparable from that."

FIRST REPORT: Lila Cockrell, first woman to serve as San Antonio mayor, dies at 97

WATCH: Current, former mayor remember Lila Cockrell

Cockrell helped launched Hemisfair '68, when the World's Fair came to San Antonio and was inducted into the Texas Woman's Hall of Fame in 1984. She served as the president of the San Antonio Parks Foundation from 1998 until she retired in 2013. The Lila Cockrell Theatre downtown along the San Antonio River is named in her honor.

The press release said those wishing to share in the condolences can also sign an online guestbook by clicking here.

RELATED: Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Mayor Lila Cockrell

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.