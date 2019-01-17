Girl, 10, killed in triple shooting identified by ME's Office

SAN ANTONIO - The name of a 10-year-old girl who was killed in a triple shooting in an upscale Northwest Bexar County home was released Thursday by the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office.

The girl was identified as London Bribiescas. The Medical Examiner's Office said she died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The bodies of London, her 37-year-old mother, Nichol Olsen, and her 16-year-old stepsister, Alexa Montez, were found Jan. 10 in a home in the Anaqua Springs Ranch neighborhood.

The Medical Examiner's Office said that Alexa died of a gunshot wound to the head, as did Olsen. The ME's office ruled the deaths of the two girls homicide and Olsen's a suicide.

Despite the rulings, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the investigation will continue. No arrests or suspects have been named.

A vigil was held Wednesday night to remember the victims. Among those attending the vigil was Carlos Montez, the father of Alexa.

"It makes me happy to know that they were so loved and they're going to be missed," Carlos Montez said.

