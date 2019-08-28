HOMICIDE MAP: More than 60 killings around San Antonio in first half of 2019

SAN ANTONIO - More than 60 killings were investigated and recorded by the San Antonio Police Department and Bexar County Sheriff's Office in the first half of 2019, records obtained by KSAT.com show.

From deadly shootings to fatal stabbings, KSAT has mapped out the locations of the killings that occurred between January 1 and June 30.

The agencies said they included all homicides that fall under the Texas Penal Code's definition of homicide, which is "intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence (causing) the death of an individual."

"Criminal homicide is murder, capital murder, manslaughter, or criminally negligent homicide," the penal code states.

While the police department said the data it provided earlier this month "may include officer involved shootings and vehicular homicides that do not qualify as a homicide in accordance to Federal Bureau of Investigation Standards and or Uniformed Crime Reporting," KSAT did not find any featured in the data.

Data in comparison to the same period for 2018 is unremarkable. Between January and June 2018, 58 homicides were recorded by the San Antonio Police Department, online records show. In 2019, 56 were recorded by the agency.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide a number for last year, but for the first half of 2019 the agency reported 12 homicides within its jurisdiction.

Some cases go without arrests

Authorities have effectively solved several cases, naming perpetrators in others have gone without arrests, including the first killing of 2019.

Timothy DeShawn Collins was cashiering at a Northwest Side 7-Eleven in the early hours of New Year's Day when a masked man walked in and attempted to rob the store at gunpoint, police said. Collins attempted to stop the robbery and was shot several times in the process, according to police. Store patrons tried to help a gravely wounded Collins, but he died at University Hospital shortly after.

Shortly after the killing, Collins' sister, Mary Deluna, told KSAT that she felt Collins had intervened to save someone else.

"My brother always did for other people no matter what," she said. "No matter what. He didn't have to know you. He didn't have much, but he was always willing to give."

Deluna also had a message for her brother's killer: "That few bucks that you have in your pocket right now, you got to turn around and ask yourself, 'Was it worth it?' You taking the life of somebody that is trying to make a decent living -- somebody that travels clear across town to come to work. And you come and kill them over a few bucks. It's not worth it."

Months after, police released a surveillance photo of the gunman, who was last seen running toward the highway after the shooting.

Crime Stoppers said it would pay a guaranteed $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for Collins' slaying.

Police confirmed Monday it had no new leads or active warrants for arrest in connection with Collins' murder.

The shooting of high school senior Abigail Alcorta is another case in which police have not identified suspects. Alcorta was in a vehicle with a man when someone pulled up next to them and shot into the vehicle, hitting both Alcorta and the man. Alcorta was rushed to University Hospital but didn't survive.

Alcorta's family said that they buried her in what would've been her prom dress.

Anyone with information in any unsolved killing in Bexar County should call either the San Antonio Police Department's Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 or the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6070.

King Jay, Andreen McDonald, Anaqua Springs killings among county's most high-profile cases of 2019

The deaths of baby King Jay Davila and Andreen McDonald, along with the deaths of Nichol Olsen and her two daughters in their Anaqua Springs Ranch home earlier this year are among some of the county's most high-profile homicides this year, so far.

In baby King Jay's case, authorities charged the infant's mother's boyfriend, Christopher Davila, in connection with the baby's death. Davila's mother, Beatrice Sampayo, and relative, Angie Torres, are also charged in the alleged cover up of baby King Jay's death.

During pre-trial hearings, it was revealed that Davila is not the child's biological father as first thought, and Sampayo was granted a bond reduction that has allowed her to be free on bail.

Another case that claimed the attention of people nationwide: the disappearance of San Antonio businesswoman and mother, Andreen McDonald.

McDonald was last seen in March. Her remains were discovered July 11 on a North Bexar County property by a friend of the landowner. Deputies said the friend was asked to remove two cow skulls that were on the 50-acre property. When the man went to the area where one cow skull was known to be, he instead found a human skull and bones mixed in with the cow bones, and alerted authorities.

McDonald's husband, Andre McDonald, is now charged with murder and tampering with evidence in connection with her death.

Before Andreen McDonald's disappearance, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office handled another high-profile case involving a mother and her two children.

In that case, Nichol Olsen was found dead along with her two children in a home in the Anaqua Springs Ranch neighborhood.

The Medical Examiner declared Olsen's death a suicide. Her two children, London Bribiescas and Alexa Montez, were both killed, according to the medical examiner.

Earlier this year, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said his office would leave the investigation open. He said his office wasn't ready to say that Olsen killed Montez and Bribiescas before taking her own life.

"The fact that Nichol Olsen's death, right now, has been ruled a suicide, we can't just say that, 'Oh, well then she must've been the one who did this to these two little girls,'" Salazar said in January. "We still have to go out and find out who it was that killed these two young ladies."

At Salazar's request, the FBI joined the investigation in January and has provided technical and investigative assistance in the Sheriff's Office's inquiry into the deaths.

No charges have been filed in the case.

The house where Olsen and her two girls were found dead was briefly posted for sale before being taken off the market. According to Realtor.com, the home was sold in July 2019.

