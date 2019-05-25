Anaqua Springs home where mom, 2 kids found dead on market for $975K

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Anaqua Springs home where a mother and her two kids were discovered fatally shot earlier this year is now on the market for $975,000 on Zillow, a real estate website.

Nichol Olsen, 37, and her daughters, Alexa Montez, 16, and London Bribiescas, 10, were found dead at the home in the 11300 block of Anaqua Springs Drive on Jan. 10 by Olsen's boyfriend, who is listed in Bexar County property records as the owner of the home.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Olsen's death a suicide and the two young girls' deaths homicides. However, the Sheriff's Office and the FBI are still investigating their deaths.

The house was listed online Thursday according to Zillow and Realtor.com. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home is boasted as "the perfect blend of contemporary-modern and rustic elegance," and a property "that lends itself to entertaining as well as comfort."

The luxury home sits on a 2.7-acre lot and the home is 4,500 square feet, according to the listing, and has a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, waterfall and other features.

11314 Anaqua Springs from Summit Real Estate on Vimeo.

What do we know about Nichol Olsen and her two daughters?

Friends of Olsen told KSAT that Olsen was a hairdresser who loved her children. Many are skeptical that their friend would kill her two children, let alone herself.

"I would say that she would have had to have been killed," Olsen's friend, Rick Wright, told KSAT earlier this year. "There's no way that she would have taken her life or taken anybody else's life like that. That's just not how she was. That wasn't her -- how she thinks. She loved life too much."

Montez's father, Carlos Montez, said his daughter had turned 16 in October and that he planned on buying his daughter her dream car: a Jeep Wrangler. Alexa Montez was a sophomore at Clark High School and was a cheerleader. He, too, believes that the three were victims of a crime.

Photo of Nichol Olsen

Bribiescas was the last to be identified by the medical examiner's office, as they were awaiting a confirmation of identity through dental records.

Bribiescas' friends and family said she loved the color purple, monkeys and singing.

"I thought she sang like an angel," one girl said at a balloon release honoring Bribiescas. "In fact, she was going to sign up for 'America's Got Talent.'"

Continuing coverage on KSAT.com

FBI joining forces with BCSO to investigate Anaqua Springs triple shooting case

Mother, daughters in Anaqua Springs triple shooting remembered

Classmates, family mourn teen killed in Anaqua Springs triple shooting

Father identifies teen killed in triple shooting as Clark High School sophomore

Girl, 10, killed in triple shooting identified by ME's Office

BCSO 'not ready to say' mom killed 2 kids then self at Anaqua Springs Ranch home

'There's no way that she would have taken her life,' friend says of woman found dead in luxury home

Relative IDs woman found dead with 2 slain girls in Far NW Bexar County home

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.