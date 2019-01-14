Father identifies teen killed in triple shooting as Clark High School sophomore

SAN ANTONIO - The father of a 16-year-old girl found slain in a Bexar County home Thursday identified her as Alexa Montez, a sophomore at Clark High School.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has not yet officially identified the three people found dead from gunshot wounds at a home in the Anaqua Springs Ranch neighborhood Thursday morning, but Carlos Montez confirmed his daughter was the teenage victim. A family member and online records show that Alexa Montez's mother, Nichol Olsen, was the adult victim.

The medical examiner's office identified the third victim only by her age, 10.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Olsen and two girls were found dead in the home. Salazar said the two girls at least were believed to be murdered. It was not immediately clear whether Olsen's death was a suicide or a homicide.

Their bodies were discovered Thursday morning by a man Olsen was dating, according to Salazar. The man told deputies he had come home after staying elsewhere overnight and made the gruesome discovery.

On Facebook, Carlos Montez spoke highly of his ex-wife, saying that through the divorce, he and Olsen "always did what was best for our baby."

Carlos Montez said his family is grief-stricken, but he finds solace in the fact that his daughter had a spiritual upbringing.

"Alexa was raised in church," Carlos Montez said. "There was a deep sense of peace knowing she's with God and knowing she's at peace. The difficult part is the separation and knowing that we're going to have to wait before we ever see her again."

He said his daughter, a cheerleader at Clark High School, had turned 16 in October and that he was planning on traveling to San Antonio with his wife to buy his daughter her dream car.

"She wanted a Jeep Wrangler so bad," Carlos Montez recalled.

Carlos Montez said his daughter was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he was stationed through the U.S. Marine Corps. He had planned on marking Alexa Montez's 18th birthday with a surprise trip to her birth city.

"When I think about the things I'll never be able to do with her, it's hard to face," Carlos Montez said.

Carlos Montez, who lives in College Station with his wife as she attends Texas A&M University, said his family is devastated by his daughter's death, as they had a close-knit relationship. He said Alexa Montez would stay with his sister every weekend and that his sister treated her as if she were her own daughter.

"My whole entire family is in the same place where I am," Carlos Montez said. "We are so completely devastated. She was a very, very important, key factor in our life."

KSAT has made attempts to get in contact with relatives of the 10-year-old victim, but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.