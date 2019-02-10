VIDEO: King Jay's grandmother released from jail after posting bond

SAN ANTONIO - Less than 48 hours after a San Antonio judge approved a bail reduction for Beatrice Sampayo, baby King Jay's grandmother, she was released from custody Sunday morning.

KSAT captured the moment when Sampayo, greeted by her husband and a family member, passed through the front doors of Bexar County's Justice Intake and Assessment Center.

On Jan. 10, Sampayo was arrested for her suspected role in a staged kidnapping scheme to cover up the death of her 8-month-old grandson, King Jay Davila.

San Antonio police charged Sampayo with tampering with evidence. Since then, she was being held on a $250,000 bond but a judge Friday reduced it to $50,000.

According to online records, Sampayo had been in the process of being released after posting surety for the reduced bond.

An official told KSAT that while Sampayo may have posted the bond that day, she was being held until she was outfitted with an ankle monitor.

On Friday, defense attorney Melissa Lesniak said Sampayo's initial bond was "excessive" and "oppressive for her client's situation." She said Sampayo is suffering from cancer and needs treatment unavailable to her in the Bexar County Jail, where she was being held.

Prosecutor Samantha DiMaio showed three videos in open court in an attempt to portray Sampayo as being more able-bodied than she claims to be.

