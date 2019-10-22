Honor Walk for fallen firefighter Greg Garza to take place Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - Fallen San Antonio firefighter Greg Garza will be remembered today with an Honor Walk beginning at the Alamodome.

The walk will start at 10 a.m. and end at the Main Plaza downtown.

Organizers say the public is invited to watch, but will not be able to participate in the walk.

Garza, a 17-year veteran of the fire department, died last week while he and other firefighters were responding to a call at a Comfort Suites in Live Oak. He was hit by a car when he stepped into the road.

On Wednesday, a memorial service will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary on McCullough Road. The visitation period for members of the SAFD will be from 3-5 p.m. and the visitation period for other first responders and the public will follow from 5-6:30 p.m.

Garza worked at Fire Station No. 1 on the city’s East Side. The fire department has set up a memorial account to benefit Garza’s widow at Generations Federal Credit Union, where donations can be made.

