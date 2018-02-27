'I just want to know why': Brother reflects on life of couple gunned down Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - One question continues to haunt the family of a Guadalupe County couple who were gunned down in the driveway of a physician's riverfront property on Sunday: Why?

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office said Dr. Robert Fadal shot the couple, identified as Anthony and Tiffany Strait, "for no apparent reason."

Anthony's brother, James, said the couple had lived near Fadal for years and did odd jobs and favors for the physician's family. In fact, on Sunday, Anthony had stopped with his wife and three children to help Fadal's mother, while on their way to celebrate their own mother's birthday.

Investigators said that, for reasons yet to be determined, Fadal shot Anthony and then Tiffany.

"I heard this voice, 'Oh, my God. Oh, my God.' Then I heard two more shots," Rudy Soto, a neighbor, said.

The Strait family said Tiffany cried out after seeing her husband shot. Fadal then turned the gun on Tiffany and shot her. Anthony died at the scene and Tiffany died at a hospital.

Their three children, who range in age from 7 to 10, saw the shootings from back seat of the family's car.

"These people are friends of the family," James said. "I'm mean, they're not people that are violent or angry toward us. We've done stuff for these people. I mean, I'm not angry at these people."

James said his brother, a landscaper and mechanic by trade, had married Tiffany about a year ago after several years of dating. Anthony was raising Tiffany's three children as his own, his brother said.

“He took care of his kids. He took care of his wife. He had a business," James said. "He was trying to succeed in life.”

The Sheriff's Office said it had been called to Fadal's property before, but not for reasons that, it thinks, would have led to the shooting.

James said Fadal had never given him "bad vibes," and that the entire family had a relationship with Fadal's family.

"If he sees this, I mean, I want to know. Just tell me. I just want to know why," James said.

At the entrance to the property where the couple was killed, a sign reads "peace, love, health and happiness to all who enter here."

Fadal, whose medical practice is on his family's property, is charged with capital murder. His bond is set at $2 million.

Friends of the family created a GoFundMe for the couple's three children.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.