Man accused of killing ex-roommate says he's 'very sorry for everything that's going on'

SAN ANTONIO - Police have charged a 23-year-old man with murder in connection with the death of his ex-roommate.

Phillip Rizzuto is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Robert Rushing early Sunday morning. Police said Rizzuto returned a pet cat to Rushing and Rushing's girlfriend in the 16500 block of Crested Butte Street.

After a 10-minute conversation among the three, who had been roommates, police said Rizzuto took out a gun, shot Rushing in the head in front of Rushing's girlfriend and took off.

Rushing was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Rizzuto left the scene and was apprehended by the Lone Star Fugitive TaskfForce in the 100 block of Porter Street onTuesday afternoon. Police described Rizzuto as cooperative.

Rizzuto told media that he was "very sorry for everything that's going on," and that he's trying to remember what happened.

"If I could remember specifically, I would. But I'm still trying to find myself and recollect on that," Rizzuto said.

