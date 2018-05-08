Investigators search for cause of fire that destroyed SE Bexar mobile home

SAN ANTONIO - Investigators with the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office continue to look for clues telling them what caused a fire that destroyed a mobile home early Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. and found the home, located in the 23000 block of Fawn Trail, engulfed in flames.

“Our crews did an offense attack into the structure,” said Battalion Chief Walter Ball, with Bexar County Fire District 2. “They did find heavy fire coming from one side of the structure. There were cars in the driveway.”

Those cars, he said, caused a bit of short-lived concern.

They gave a visual clue, telling firefighters that there could be people still inside the burning structure.

“The first priority is lifesaving at that point. So we’ll send extra crews in to do a primary search and see if they can find any occupants,” Ball said.

After quickly attacking the fire, firefighters made their way inside.

Ball said only then were they able to breathe a sigh of relief.

“They conducted a primary search and found no occupants other than a couple of pets, and they were able to evacuate those pets,” he said. “Upon arrival of other crews, we were able to ascertain that the occupant was not home.”

There were no injuries among firefighters.

Once it had been determined that the fire scene was safe, the homeowner, who had returned, was allowed back inside what was left of the home.

Firefighters determined the house, worth about $75,000, was a loss.

“They were able to get some belongings and return to another residence,” Ball said.

Investigators, meanwhile, remained at the scene for hours, looking through the debris for possible clues about the cause of the fire.

