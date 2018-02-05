Julie Mott civil trial, Sen. Carlos Uresti fraud case, both to resume Monday

SAN ANTONIO - Two major court cases in San Antonio are both set to resume on Monday morning.

In civil court Julie Mott's family will give testimony in their case versus Mission Park Funeral Homes, who they allege was negligent in not maintaining care, control and custody of their loved ones body.

Both Julie's mother and father are expected to speak to the court on Monday.

25-year-old Julie Mott died on Aug. 8, 2015 following a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis and after the memorial service her body, which was set to be cremated, could not be found.

Attorneys for the funeral home say that Mott’s ex-boyfriend, Bill Wilburn, took the body. Wilburn however has not been charged in the disappearance of her remains.

The family is asking for $1 million in damages. The civil trial is expected last three weeks.

SEN. CARLOS URESTI TRIAL

In federal court, the criminal trial of State Sen. Carlos Uresti resumes on Monday with more testimony from the prosecution's star witness, Denise Cantu.

Last week, Cantu detailed what she called a lengthy affair with Uresti, calling him her "friend and lover".

Sen. Uresti and a co-defendant, Gary Cain, are charged with money laundering, wire fraud and securities fraud in connection with now-bankrupt Four Winds Logistics, a sand fracking company.

Denise Cantu is expected to continue her testimony Monday.

Uresti and Cain are both accused of using the company as a Ponzi scheme to get people to invest in the company, but instead pocketing the money.

Federal records show that all but $100,000 of Denise Cantu's investment was lost.

Uresti and Cain face a combined 20 felony counts, ranging from money laundering to securities fraud. A third defendant, Stan Bates, pleaded guilty earlier this month to eight felony counts.

