Day 2 begins of Julie Mott civil trial, whose body disappeared from funeral home

UPDATE: The judge has ordered all cameras out of the courtroom, so there will be no more livestreams for this trial.

Wednesday is the second day in the civil trial of Julie Mott's family versus a local funeral home, who they allege lost Julie Mott's 25-year-old's body.

The lawsuit says that the Motts blame Mission Park Funeral Chapels and Cemeteries for "negligent conduct" and "gross negligence."

In their opening statement to the jury Tuesday, lawyers for the family of Julie Mott, 25, said that Mission Park “broke a promise” after the body of their daughter could not be found.

Mott died on Aug. 8, 2015, following a life long battle with cystic fibrosis.

According to the lawsuit filed Jan. 13, 2017, the funeral home lost possession of Julie Mott's body after a memorial service on Aug. 15 and has been "unable to explain how they lost the body."

Attorneys for the funeral home say that Mott’s ex-boyfriend, Bill Wilburn, took the body.

“Bill Wilburn did this,” defense attorney Raul Reyna said Tuesday. “From the start the Mott family immediately blamed Bill Wilburn as being responsible.”

Wilburn has been interviewed by police as a "person of interest" but has never been charged.

Mission Park owner Dick Tipps took the stand Tuesday afternoon.

The family now seeks more than $1 million in damages.

See a timeline detailing the unexplained disappearance of Julie Mott's body.

To read a copy of the lawsuit, click here.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Funeral home sued in missing body case

Ex-boyfriend charged in case of Julie Mott's missing remains

Julie Mott's ex-boyfriend ordered to wear GPS after additional trespassing accusation

Search goes on for Julie Mott's stolen remains

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.