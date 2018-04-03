Julie Mott's ex found guilty of trespassing at funeral home where her body disappeared

SAN ANTONIO - The ex-boyfriend of Julie Mott, the young woman whose body disappeared from a local funeral home, was found guilty of criminal trespassing.

Bill Wilburn, 31, was sentenced to two days in jail and must pay $407 in fines and court costs.

The criminal trespassing charge was in connection with the same funeral home where Mott's body disappeared in 2015.

Wilburn was seen entering the Mission Park Funeral Home after he had been banned from the premises. He has been considered a person of interest in the disappearance of her body, but maintains he had nothing to do with it.

