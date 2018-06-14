Knife-wielding man arrested after stealing soda, Gatorade from SA store, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 24-year-old man is being charged with a first-degree felony after police said he robbed a Southside convenience store at knifepoint to steal a soda and a Gatorade.

The man, identified as George Pesina Rodriguez, was arrested Tuesday by San Antonio police.

According to an arrest affidavit, Rodriguez entered the “Popular Food Mart” in the 1400 block of East Southcross on Monday and walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise.

A cashier told police that when he followed and confronted him outside the store, Rodriguez pulled out a silver knife and said, “Come here mother (expletive).”

The man said he feared for his life and ran back inside the store, allowing Rodriguez to leave the premises.

According to the affidavit, Rodriguez came back the following day and tried to steal a soda and some beef jerky.

After Rodriguez refused to pay for the items, a cashier locked him inside the store until police arrived, the affidavit states.

Police said Rodriguez is homeless and was wearing the same clothes he wore during Monday’s robbery when he was arrested.

Rodriguez is being charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. His bond was set at $50,000.

