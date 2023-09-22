Another man indicted just shy of two years after KSAT Investigates digs for information

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Three days shy of the two-year mark since his alleged crime, Ruben Casas has been indicted by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Casas’ indictment on Sept. 21 comes exactly a week after KSAT Investigates reported on the thousands of unindicted felony cases in Bexar County in 2022 and 2023.

According to Bexar County court records, Casas is facing an injury to the elderly bodily injury charge from an altercation on Sept. 24, 2021, near North New Braunfels and Gibbs east of downtown.

The indictment states Casas allegedly hit and kicked a man who is 65 years of age or older. Prosecutors added on a deadly weapon allegation due to Casas using his foot in the crime, as well as an enhancement for Casas being a repeat offender.

This could make Casas’ possible punishment, if convicted, more severe.

In the original arrest warrant, the altercation happened at the DIY Carwash on Gibbs. The victim approached Casas and offered to help dry his vehicle.

Casas said no, and the victim walked off before returning. Then, there was an argument, and the victim walked across the street.

The warrant states Casas followed the victim, and the victim picked up a piece of concrete, intending to use it. That’s when Casas hit him, and he fell to the ground.

While on the ground, witnesses say they saw Casas choking the victim while they tried to separate the two.

The warrant explains that Casas stood up, began kicking the victim in the head, and then stomped on his head. Witnesses tried to help the unconscious victim.

KSAT Investigates sent a list of five defendants and their cases to the District Attorney’s office on Sept. 8, requesting to speak about the delay in indicting these cases.

District Attorney Joe Gonzales agreed to an interview on Sept. 7 at 4 p.m., and KSAT agreed to the time constraints of only 10 minutes. A day later, on Sept. 8, our interview was canceled, and a rescheduled interview was promised.

Thanks for the additional information. I’d love to talk about this whenever you all reschedule our interview for next week. — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) September 15, 2023

That interview still has not been rescheduled a week later.

So far, two of the five cases KSAT Investigates sent to the District Attorney’s office have now been indicted this week.