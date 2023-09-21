Man indicted for murder after KSAT Investigates report on DA’s backlog

Jordan Eaton was arrested on a murder charge on Dec. 30, 2021.

Nearly a week after KSAT Investigates reported on unindicted felony cases out of the Bexar County District Attorney’s office, a 2021 murder case is moving forward.

Jordan Eaton, the man accused of shooting 28-year-old Valentin Gonzales IV on December 30, 2021, was indicted on September 20th.

Bexar County court records show Eaton, 20, was indicted on murder and aggravated assault with deadly weapons charges.

The indictments state Eaton fired at Gonzales’ wife and shot Gonzales, causing his death.

“A Bexar County Grand Jury has indicted Jordan Eaton on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of Valentín Gonzales. Our office has been in communication with the primary point of contact representing the victim’s family. We are committed to upholding justice in Bexar County and look forward to seeking justice on their behalf.” Bexar County District Attorney's Office

This comes after our investigative team confronted District Attorney Joe Gonzales about Eaton’s case after a District 7 town hall on September 14th.

“Are you familiar with Jordan Eaton’s case?” KSAT Investigates reporter Leigh Waldman asked Gonzales on September 14th as he got off the stage.

“I’m not. I understand that you had contacted the office and that we scheduled an appointment that had to be rescheduled,” Gonzales answered.

Gonzales’ office canceled KSAT’s initial interview to discuss the 5,714 felony cases awaiting indictment from 2022 and 2023.

A week later, that interview still has not been rescheduled.

More on KSAT: