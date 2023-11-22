Records: Convention center security supervisor resigns, made inappropriate comments to female subordinate

SAN ANTONIO – A security supervisor for the San Antonio Convention and Sports Facilities Department resigned this month, days after the city proposed terminating him for inappropriate comments and vulgar jokes made to a female subordinate, personnel records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Simon Ramirez resigned effective immediately via email on Nov. 7, less than a week after officials moved to terminate him for violating the city’s anti-harassment policy, records confirm.

Ramirez is the latest supervisor from the department accused of improperly treating a female coworker.

His resignation comes amid an ongoing lawsuit filed against the city this spring by female convention center employees who said they were subjected to sexual harassment, sexual assault, battery and verbal abuse by their male supervisors inside the city-run facility.

The suit claims that under the watch of Convention and Sports Facilities Director Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, the convention center “has become a den where male supervisors prey on their female subordinates.”

Initial disclosures in the suit were made in June and no trial date has been set, Bexar County court records show.

Ramirez was hired by the city as a security guard in June 2021 and was promoted to security supervisor in September 2022, his personnel file shows.

In late October, city officials launched an investigation into allegations that Ramirez made unprofessional and inappropriate comments to a female subordinate.

The investigation determined that Ramirez told the woman if he was not married “she would be perfect” for him, records state.

Ramirez made vulgar comments and jokes while inappropriately using a security camera to view people, according to records.

Additionally, Ramirez assigned the woman a patrol partner solely because she is a woman, the records show.

Ramirez was placed on administrative leave with pay Oct. 26 and received notice of the proposed termination Nov. 1.

Assistant City Manager Alex Lopez, who oversees the Convention and Sports Facilities Department, released the following statement to KSAT:

“The City moved to terminate Simon Ramirez and he resigned immediately. Professionalism in the work environment is an expectation at the City of San Antonio.”