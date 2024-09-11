94º
Join Insider for Free

KSAT Investigates

Uvalde Police employee placed on paid leave after failing to release videos tied to Robb Elementary shooting

The UPD employee has not been identified by the department

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Uvalde, Robb Elementary, Uvalde Police, KSAT Investigates

UVALDE, Texas – Less than a month after the Uvalde Police Department revealed it failed to release some video footage related to the response to the Robb Elementary shooting, the agency said Wednesday a staff member has been placed on paid leave.

After a district judge’s order, the department released a trove of records to media outlets, including KSAT, on Aug. 10.

UPD is the first agency to release records after media outlets sued the city, school district, county and the Department of Public Safety in 2022.

Two days after the release, UPD Chief Homer Delgado ordered an audit of the department’s servers after an officer told him that a portion of an officer’s body-worn camera was not included in the files’ release.

The audit uncovered additional footage, according to a news release. The department said it has disciplined an unnamed staff member who has since been placed on paid administrative leave, pending a final hearing and any appeals.

“The Uvalde Police Department remains committed to transparency, accountability, and ensuring that all personnel adhere to the highest standards of professionalism,” the department said in the news release.

KSAT asked UPD how many clips were uncovered and when the videos would be released. Department spokesperson Fernando Fernandez said he does not have that information available.

More related coverage of this story on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos