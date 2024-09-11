Uvalde Police employee placed on paid leave after failing to release videos tied to Robb Elementary shooting

UVALDE, Texas – Less than a month after the Uvalde Police Department revealed it failed to release some video footage related to the response to the Robb Elementary shooting, the agency said Wednesday a staff member has been placed on paid leave.

After a district judge’s order, the department released a trove of records to media outlets, including KSAT, on Aug. 10.

UPD is the first agency to release records after media outlets sued the city, school district, county and the Department of Public Safety in 2022.

Two days after the release, UPD Chief Homer Delgado ordered an audit of the department’s servers after an officer told him that a portion of an officer’s body-worn camera was not included in the files’ release.

The audit uncovered additional footage, according to a news release. The department said it has disciplined an unnamed staff member who has since been placed on paid administrative leave, pending a final hearing and any appeals.

“The Uvalde Police Department remains committed to transparency, accountability, and ensuring that all personnel adhere to the highest standards of professionalism,” the department said in the news release.

KSAT asked UPD how many clips were uncovered and when the videos would be released. Department spokesperson Fernando Fernandez said he does not have that information available.

More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

More related coverage of this story on KSAT: