Uvalde PD discovers Robb Elementary shooting footage it failed to release under judge’s order

This image provided by the city of Uvalde, Texas shows police body camera video of authorities responding to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. (City of Uvalde via AP)

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Police Department failed to release some video footage to the media from the May, 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary, the law enforcement agency said Wednesday.

The police department released hundreds of files related to the shooting on Saturday to several media outlets, including KSAT 12 News, after a judge ruled that it would have to make that data available.

Uvalde PD Chief Homer Delgado was made aware on Monday by one of his officers that a portion of the officer’s body-worn camera was not included in the release of the files, according to the news release.

Delagado ordered an audit of the department’s servers to ensure there wasn’t any additional footage. UPD ended up finding even more footage after the audit, according to the news release.

The department handed over the footage to District Attorney Christina Mitchell to review on Tuesday.

The district attorney will now review the footage to determine if more investigation is needed in the case. The City of Uvalde will comply with the judge’s order to release additional footage in accordance with the ruling, according to the news release.

Delgado and Assistant Chief Mike Davis have opened internal investigations to determine how the footage went undiscovered, who was responsible for the oversight and if any disciplinary actions need to be taken, officials said.

“Upon assuming the role of Chief of the Uvalde Police Department, I instituted the Guardian Initiative which, among other principles, promises full transparency to our community,” Delgado stated in the news release. “In the spirit of our ongoing commitment to full transparency, I have ordered an immediate review of all footage collection and storage protocols within UPD and will institute a new process to ensure our department lives to up the highest standards. The Uvalde community and the public deserve nothing less.”

