‘I want everybody to see’: Families of Robb Elementary School shooting victims react to City of Uvalde records release

SAN ANTONIO – Seeing the chaos unfold is horrific, but some families of the 19 kids and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary want you to see the response.

Among the trove of records released by the City of Uvalde on Saturday is a clip from Uvalde Police Sgt. Daniel Coronado’s body camera.

For the first time, the video shows the moments officers breached the classrooms, more than 70 minutes after a gunman entered the school and opened fire.

Jesse Rizo, whose 9-year-old nice, Jackie Cazares, died in the shooting, watched it.

“They’re not afraid of the shooter,” Rzio noted about the law enforcement in the video. “They’re afraid of the weapon.”

He’s spent the last few hours pouring over the newly released records, which include body camera footage, dash camera footage, emails, texts, and 911 calls.

“You’re almost speechless,” he said. “And I’m at a loss of words, to be honest with you.”

“What do you think about the fact that all these records are now out in the public for people to see?” asked reporter Daniela Ibarra.

“We’ve been asking for two years, you know, to see this information,” answered Rizo.

Brett Cross was 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia’s guardian. The little boy was killed during the shooting.

Cross wants to know why there’s body camera footage from only five Uvalde police officers. 25 responded to Robb Elementary School on the day of the shooting.

Uvalde Police Sgt. Eduardo Canales text messages. (Copyright 2024 by City of Uvalde - All rights reserved.)

“What are they hiding?” asked Cross.

A text from Uvalde Staff Sgt. Eduardo Canales reveals some officers weren’t recording or didn’t grab a body camera.

“Every little bit of information that we do get, there is always a little bit of truth that we didn’t know,” said Cross.

The details are difficult to digest.

“It’s mind-boggling. You know, maybe something like this will hopefully change your mind and be a little more supportive,” said Rizo.

“I want everybody to see everything up to our children’s bodies. I want people to see everything so that you can see this is a nightmare. This is something that you can’t put into words. And this is our reality,” said Cross.