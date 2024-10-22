San Antonio ISD board votes to amend Superintendent Aquino’s contract

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD school board voted to amend Superintendent Jaime Aquino’s contract.

The decision came just minutes before midnight on Monday evening.

According to the agenda, Aquino’s contract is one of several issues the board discussed in closed session, which lasted more than four hours.

The board did not specify what amendments were made to Aquino’s contract.

KSAT asked the district what change was made to Aquino’s contract. A district spokeswoman said it was still being prepared.

KSAT has requested a copy of the amended contract.

This comes a week after KSAT Investigates highlighted a personal development coach Aquino negotiated into his contract.

Under the contract, the district agreed to pay for up to three of the coach’s trips a year to and from San Antonio. The district said there have been no expenses tied to the coach.

KSAT Investigates requested a contract for the coach, receipts tied to the travel, and emails and texts between Aquino and the coach.

SAISD is asking the state to keep those records private, saying that it is not public information.

The last time the board amended Aquino’s contract was in December 2023, according to agendas.

