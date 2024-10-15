SAISD attorneys fight record release tied to superintendent’s personal development coach

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a perk San Antonio ISD superintendent Jaime Aquino negotiated into his contract, but the district is fighting to keep records about his relationship with his personal development coach private.

Dyvontrae Johnson is a parent who lives in the district who wants to see those records.

“If it’s all in the interest of our district,” Johnson explained.

Johnson’s two children attended Lamar Elementary School last school year. For a while, they loved it there.

“They were excited,” said Johnson. “We were always talking. They were very enthusiastic -- they didn’t have homework.”

Over the last year, Johnson has done his own homework on SAISD.

Lamar Elementary School is one of over a dozen campuses shut down as part of the district’s “rightsizing” plan.

In Nov. 2023, Aquino said the decision came down to resources.

KSAT Investigates found that the district spent millions from its 2020 bond at campuses that were going to be shuttered.

Transparency questioned

Criticism about those financial struggles and transparency have defined Aquino’s two-year tenure as superintendent of SAISD.

“It didn’t feel like the district is being transparent about like where or how money was being spent,” said Johnson.

In early 2024, heating system failures forced the district to shut down for days.

The district has refused to answer how it’s reduced lead found in water.

Parents and experts have also questioned Aquino’s travel.

“I’m saying for our people here in the district, he’s not acting in our interest,” said Johnson.

Aquino made $324,450 during the 2023-2024 school year, according to TEA data.

Perks negotiated into Aquino’s contract

Aquino’s contract shows there’s a few other perks.

SAISD pays for Aquino’s membership fee for at least two professional organizations, according to the contract.

The district has also given him a $750 monthly car allowance, and a cell phone.

Aquino also negotiated reimbursement for his personal development coach’s travel for up to three trips a year to and from San Antonio.

In a statement, SAISD spokesperson Laura Short said there haven’t been any expenses tied to the coach.

KSAT Investigates requested a contract for the coach, receipts tied to the travel, and emails and texts between Aquino and the coach.

SAISD is asking the state to keep those records private, saying that it is not public information.

KSAT Investigates sat down with Aquino to talk about the personal coach.

“In my contract, I requested that I was going to get a coach that would help me. It was my first superintendency. And to help me grow,” said Aquino.

Aquino explained how the coach helped him in his role as the district’s leader, including how to navigate the state’s school finance system.

“Sounds like he’s helping you navigate district business,” said KSAT investigative reporter Daniela Ibarra.

“Yeah, of course,” answered Aquino. “That’s the purpose of it.”

Aquino’s statement contradicts a letter sent by the district’s attorneys to fight KSAT’s records request.

“The executive coach is not involved in conducting District business,” wrote SAISD attorney Victor Cerda in a September 2024 letter to the attorney general.

“What do you have to hide?”

SAISD board trustee Ed Garza is one of the board members who approved the coach.

“Don’t you think the public has a right to know what that conversation looks like between Superintendent Aquino and this coach?” asked Ibarra.

“It’s really his job performance,” said Garza. “...I think that to me is the bottom line, not necessarily what’s happening or what critique the coach is giving to a board member or superintendent. It’s the results, the impact that’s being made at our schools.”

Johnson believes the proof is in the records.

“What do you have to hide?” he asked.

Jorge Borrego, K-12 education policy director with Texas Public Policy Foundation agrees.

“Why not just turn that information over?’ Borrego said.

Borrego explained that it’s not uncommon for superintendents to have coaches who can help with speaking and leadership skills.

KSAT Investigates asked Borrego what he thought about the district’s effort to keep communications between Aquino and the coach private.

“I would argue otherwise,” said Borrego. “That individual is acting within their professional capacity.”

KSAT Investigates will update you on what the attorney general’s ruling is once it is released.

