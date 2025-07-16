Off-duty Selma PD officer ‘counseled’ after rolling over truck; abandoned guns, other police equipment

SAN ANTONIO – A Selma police officer has been counseled after a witness saw him running from the scene of a North Side rollover crash last month, leaving behind guns, ammunition and other police equipment.

Officer TommyLee Macias was injured in the June 17 crash at Loop 1604 and Judson Road, but sought medical treatment on his own, Selma Police Department Chief Darrell Volz confirmed to KSAT Investigates.

A witness told San Antonio police a truck driven by Macias slammed through a “Do Not Enter” sign at the Judson Road exit around 2:30 a.m., caused a Dodge Ram pickup truck to roll over and then landed upright, according to a crash report.

Another witness told police a man climbed out of the wrecked vehicle and took off running.

Officers searching the truck found two guns — including Macias’ department-issued firearm, uniforms with Selma PD patches, body armor, a wallet with a driver’s license and multiple boxes of ammunition.

SAPD contacted a Selma police supervisor, who took custody of the police property.

The remaining items, including the second gun, ammunition and driver’s license, were placed in SAPD’s property room, the crash report states.

The damaged truck was towed from the scene to the Growdon Pound.

Reached via email about the incident, Volz said Macias sought medical treatment for injuries from the crash on his own and may have been disoriented after rolling over several times.

Volz told KSAT there was no indication that alcohol was involved, but that Macias was counseled for abandoning his equipment at the scene.

Macias, who has not been criminally charged, has worked for Selma PD since 2022, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records show.

