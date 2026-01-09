Drones meant to confront school shooters now on Boerne ISD campuses

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne Independent School District has implemented a new system designed to confront and stop suspected school shooters: drones.

Boerne ISD has teamed up with Austin-based Campus Guardian Angel to install the service at its campuses.

On Friday, the district and company are demonstrating how it will work on local campuses.

“I’ve grown so much to appreciate the concept now, but my initial reaction was no, this doesn’t make any sense,” Rick Goodrich, the district’s chief of safety and security, told KSAT in 2025.

The company said several other districts in Texas and Florida are planning to implement the system as well.

The system uses drone technology to get in the face of a suspected shooter within seconds.

KSAT Investigates visited Campus Guardian Angel’s Austin campus in October 2025 for a demonstration of how the system worked.

The company said the goal is for drones to confront a school shooter using loud sirens, flashing lights, pepper balls and even direct strikes in an effort to distract a threat.

“I’m gonna hit you at 60, 70 miles an hour,” Bill King, Campus Guardian Angel Chief Tactical Officer and co-founder, told KSAT in 2025. “It’s not gonna kill you. It’s like getting hit by a baseball bat.”

Trained pilots based in Austin will use virtual reality and cameras to navigate around campuses.

“The inspiration came originally from just looking at how incredibly effective small drones were against people with guns in Ukraine,” Campus Guardian Angel CEO and co-founder Justin Marston told KSAT in 2025.

