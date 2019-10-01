La Vernia superintendent to take medical leave of absence after school board approval

LA VERNIA, Texas - The La Vernia Independent School District will temporarily be under the supervision of an interim superintendent after the school board granted a medical leave of absence for Dr. Trent Lovette on Monday.

"It has been difficult not to respond to the allegations made against me in recent weeks and throughout my tenure here in La Vernia ISD. Now that I have been cleared by the Department of Family and Protective Services that (the charges were) baseless and invalid allegations, I can finally have my say. While the temptation might lead me to lash out against those who work so diligently over the last 18 months to end my service here before it began I will not use this opportunity to do that. Instead, I choose this opportunity to focus on the date which allowed me to stay resolute in the face of religious attacks against me," Lovette said in a statement.

Lovette, who remains under investigation, said the past 18 months after taken a toll on him both emotionally and physically.

"But far more important to me, they're taking a toll on the well-being of my wife, my sons and my family. I cannot and will not allow that to continue. My primary focus has been must now be on healing myself and my family," Lovette said.

Lovette, who was hired in March 2018, was placed on leave last November and then brought back to his position less than three weeks later despite a string of allegations of inappropriate behavior at work, according to records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

A written timeline of the incidents was leaked to the Defenders that outline the allegations against Lovette.

In early September, Lovette was once again being investigated after a La Vernia High School cheerleader reported Lovette to a Sinton police officer at the stadium during a Friday night football game.

"(The cheerleader) informed me she was touched inappropriately," the officer wrote in the police report.

While the school district said DFPS may have completed its investigation into the latest allegation, saying their finding was "ruled out," LVISD will continue to work with the police.

Now, Dr. Toni Riester-Wood will serve as the interim superintendent during Lovette's medical leave of absence.

La Vernia ISD provided KSAT.com with a statement following Monday's meeting.

