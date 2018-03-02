Limited edition H-E-B Selena tote bags already for sale on eBay

SAN ANTONIO - It didn’t take long for the highly coveted, H-E-B tote bags inspired by late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla to hit the online marketplace.

The reusable bags went on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday at H-E-B locations across South Texas. They were being sold for $2 and limited to two per customer.

Long lines were reported at H-E-B’s on Friday in anticipation for the bag’s release, and some of those bags have already been posted for sale on eBay.

Two postings show the bags being sold for around $30 as of Friday morning.

Some Twitter users posted the bags have sold out at several locations.

HEB is selling reusable tote bags with Selena face all on it... they was lines at every store they sold out in like minutes. Lol — Paul Ortiz (@i_hoop89) March 2, 2018

The bags were set to go on sale on H-E-B’s official website Friday at noon.

