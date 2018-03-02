News

Limited edition H-E-B Selena tote bags already for sale on eBay

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator
SAN ANTONIO - It didn’t take long for the highly coveted, H-E-B tote bags inspired by late Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla to hit the online marketplace.

The reusable bags went on sale at 9 a.m. on Friday at H-E-B locations across South Texas. They were being sold for $2 and limited to two per customer.

Long lines were reported at H-E-B’s on Friday in anticipation for the bag’s release, and some of those bags have already been posted for sale on eBay.

Two postings show the bags being sold for around $30 as of Friday morning.

Some Twitter users posted the bags have sold out at several locations. 

The bags were set to go on sale on H-E-B’s official website Friday at noon.

