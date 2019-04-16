LIVE: 1 dead after house fire leads to police standoff on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Updated at 6:01 p.m.:

A body of a man was found on the porch of the burning home. It's believed he may have been involved in some type of criminal activity.

Original story:

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department are at the scene of a house fire that led to a police standoff.

Police were called to the 200 block of Belden Avenue on the city's South Side for a psychiatric evaluation of a person and at some point turned into a shooting.

Minutes later, at least 16 fire units arrived at the scene and found the house fully engulfed in flames.

According to police, the fire spread to at least one nearby home.

