Local church donates gifts to families, roughly 730 children in need

SAN ANTONIO - The holiday season is just around the corner, and one church is doing their part to make sure local families are able to put Christmas presents under the tree.

Coker United Methodist Church, which is located off Wuzbach Parkway and Highway 281, held a Christmas gift giveaway early Monday morning.

The church said roughly 730 children will experience Christmas as a result of the giveaway.

Preregistered families began lining up around 5 a.m. to receive their gifts.

“What is so heart-warming about this is that it isn’t ‘us' donating to ‘them’ we are all in this together. Some former food pantry clients donate items and some current food pantry clients volunteer on the day of, Jenn Clauser, director of Communications said. "Congregation and committee members donate & volunteer too, knowing that if God ever called them into hard times there’s loving help right here."

Families have been waiting outside the Coker United Methodist Church in the cold all morning long to make sure their children have presents to open Christmas morning pic.twitter.com/chH7wKo7Io — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) December 10, 2018

