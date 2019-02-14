Local couples start Valentine's Day off right, get married at midnight

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly 50 couples started Valentine's Day by getting married just after the stroke of midnight on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse.

The mass wedding is offered each year by the Bexar County clerk.

To be in the service, couples had to get their marriage license from the clerk's office and pay $81.

The couples had 72 hours to get their certificate to make the marriage official.

The service will again be offered three more times on Thursday, at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

All couples need to bring an ID and know their Social Security number for the ceremony.

