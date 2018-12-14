Local high school students spreading air quality awareness with art

SAN ANTONIO - Local high school students are tackling San Antonio's air quality issues in a unique way: art.

The 24 students from East Central Independent School District and Good Samaritan Community Services' after-school enrichment program all participated in the artwork event.

The event is part of the University of Texas Health - San Antonio's Air Quality Academy, which was created to teach children how the environment affects public health.

Students learned how to use screen printing to show what they learned through art in an effort to spread awareness about much-needed changes.

"Of course it concerns me. It's our future," Kassandra Galvan, a participating student, said. "We need healthy kids and a healthy future."

The artwork created by the students was then judged during the event.

UT Health - San Antonio said the winning print will be recognized during San Antonio's Earth Day celebration next year.

