Local woman celebrates 105th birthday

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman who will turn 105 years old Tuesday got an early start to the celebrations with a party at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on Saturday.

More than 150 members of Minnie McRae's family helped observe the special milestone. McRae's nephew, Arturo Ayala, even flew in from Germany and shared what he believes is her secret to a long life.

"She's never shared it, but from my relationship with her, I see her always praying and ... always reading," he said.

He added that his aunt had a spiritual upbringing, receiving all of the sacraments at Espada Mission and later going on to work with Incarnate Word.

Ayala said his aunt, a skilled dancer, taught him how to dance in the living room.

"She's a blessing and she's a miracle," Ayala said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.