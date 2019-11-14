SAQ: Managing your stress during the holidays

According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 38% of people said their stress level increases during the holidays.

There are many factors that can contribute to one getting the holiday blues.

The holiday blues can be defined as temporary feelings of anxiety and/or depression during the holidays that can be associated with extra stress, unrealistic expectations or memories that accompany the season.

Some common causes of additional stress are:

- Being alone

- Financial stress

- Lack of rest

- Family and relationship issues

- Not taking care of your body physically

Psychiatrist Dr. Harry Croft said that if you have emotional problems at other times of the year, they may worsen over the holidays due to the above factors.

“Depression-related suicide is not higher during the holiday season, but stress-related problems are more common this time of the year,” Croft said.

Some tips for avoiding the holiday blues:

- Don’t overwork yourself

- Get exercise

- Make a to-do list or goals for the new year

- Spend time with supportive people

Dr. Harry Croft will join Erica Hernandez live on KSAT.com on Wednesday, Nov. 20 to talk more about holiday stress.

If you have any questions you want to be answered you can submit them below.