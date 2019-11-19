$5,000 reward offered for information in aggravated robbery of Dollar General

SAN ANTONIO – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who robbed a Dollar General on Oct. 17.

Two clerks and two robbers were involved in the incident which occurred at the Dollar General at 1531 Aurelia Street, a news release states.

One clerk was approached by a robber who pointed a firearm towards the clerk and demanded money, according to police.

The second clerk opened the cash register and gave all the money to the robber, while a second robber remained at the front entrance of the store, according to the release.

Both suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.