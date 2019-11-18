65ºF

Hays County Jail inmate escapes after exchanging identity with cellmate

Authorities found inmate at nearby restaurant

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Shaun Haenes, 41, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly escaped from the Hays County Jail.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Hays County sheriff’s deputies captured an inmate who escaped jail Thursday after he exchanged his identity with a cellmate, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Shaun Haenes, 41, managed to escape the jail for about an hour before authorities found him at a nearby restaurant.

According to the news release, one of the corrections officers did not follow proper release procedures, which allowed the erroneous release.

While investigating his release, deputies discovered that Haenes “conspired” with another inmate to swap identities, allowing Haenes to bond out of jail under his new identity.

Haenes was originally in jail on multiple drug charges, failure to identify as a fugitive and unlawful carrying of a weapon. His record also included a hold from Williamson County for another charge, according to the news release.

After the escape, Haenes was additionally charged with four counts of tampering with a government record, failure to identify as a fugitive and escaping while arrested.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7896.

