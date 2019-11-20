65ºF

SAPD: Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds when altercation turns violent

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A man was shot multiple times around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Smith and San Fernando streets, a police captain at the scene said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after an altercation erupted in gunfire on Wednesday morning.

The man in his 30s was shot multiple times around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Smith and San Fernando streets, a police captain at the scene said.

Before the shooting, suspects pulled up to the shooting victim in a grey car and an altercation began, police said.

Gunshots were fired from the car and the suspects fled the scene.

The man was transferred to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The alleged gunmen remain at large. The make and model of the suspects’ vehicle has not yet been released by police.

This is a developing story. Check back with KSAT.com for updates.

