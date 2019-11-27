SAN ANTONIO – Students in the Reagan High School marching band are seemingly having the time of their lives in the Big Apple as they prepare for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

From taking over the “Today” show to spreading Rattler pride across Times Square, students have taken in the sights and sounds of New York City this week.

The most recent post from North East Independent School District shows the 300-plus member band in the heart of Times Square, just north of where they’ll be nationally televised during their performance of “Joy.”

“Reagan HS Marching Band takes over Times Square in NYC!” the Wednesday morning post, with more than 300 shares, states.

“It’s so amazing to walk around NYC and see green and black scarves everywhere," a comment from Superintendent Sean Maika’s Facebook page stated.

The band was selected for the parade in May 2018 after creative producer Wesley Whatley traveled to San Antonio to make the surprise announcement.

At the time, Whatley said Reagan’s on-field performance in fall 2017 and their performance at the Rose Parade in January 2018 put them on the top of the list for consideration.

Only nine marching bands were invited out of hundreds of nationwide applicants to participate in the 93rd edition of the annual holiday tradition.