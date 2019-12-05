Gas station shuts down its pumps after vehicle fire

SAN ANTONIO – A gas station near downtown has shut down its pumps following a vehicle fire early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. at a QuikTrip gas station in the 300 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from I-35.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a gray car fully-involved.

The San Antonio Fire Department said they believe the fire may have been arson. Surveillance video showed a person throwing something in the window of the vehicle, then throwing a plastic bag in the trash can right beside it.

A worker with QuikTrip said the gas was immediately shut off to avoid the risk of an explosion.

Arson investigators have been called to the scene.

Fuel, however, will not be available for purchase at this location until the pump is repaired and cleared by inspectors -- which may take a day or longer.