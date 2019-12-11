Flu map shows Texas ranks 2nd among states with high rates of influenza activity

SAN ANTONIO – Flu maps from Walgreens and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Texas ranks high among the states who have reported influenza-like illness.

The Walgreens flu map lists Texas as the second-highest-ranking state in terms of flu activity, with Louisiana taking first place.

The top ten states with the most flu activity according to Walgreens data are:

1. Louisiana

2. Texas

3. Nebraska

4. Nevada

5. Mississippi

6. Tennessee

7. New Mexico

8. Alabama

9. Arizona

10. Kentucky

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 4,356 positive cases of the flu for this season, as of Nov. 30.

The CDC, which indicates the flu is widespread in Texas, advises people to get vaccinated, limit contact with sick people, cover their nose and mouth with a tissue when sneezing or coughing and wash their hands frequently as ways to help prevent the flu from spreading.

Walgreens compiles retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza as part of the methodology for finding the flu hot spots.