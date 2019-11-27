The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District (Metro Health) is reminding the community to get their flu vaccine as early as possible as the flu season has begun.

According to a press release, everyone 6 months of age and older should get vaccinated.

People ages 65 and older, pregnant women, young children and those with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, lung disease or kidney and liver disorders are more susceptible to serious influenza complications. The flu vaccine is especially important for them.

“We are in the midst of the flu season. To make sure we enjoy time with our family, and friends, and stay healthy this holiday season, get your flu vaccine” said Dr. Anita Kurian, Metro Health’s communicable disease assistant director.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District recommends a three-step approach to protect yourself and others from the flu:

Step 1: Get a flu vaccine.

Step 2: Wash hands often and maintain good hygiene to prevent the spread of germs, including covering your cough and sneeze with a tissue, your arm or sleeve.

Step 3: If you get the flu, complete all medication doses prescribed by your doctor and stay home.

To find the latest flu activity data, click here.

To find a vaccination site near you, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online Flu Vaccine Finder tool.