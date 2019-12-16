How to create a fire escape plan for your family

SAN ANTONIO – Creating a fire escape plan for your family in the event of a house fire is very important.

Sparky, the mascot for the San Antonio Fire Department, is teaming up with the Spurs Coyote to help you learn about fire safety at home.

Here’s how to create a fire escape plan in the event of a fire at your home:

Draw a simple plan of your house. Find two ways out of every room - if possible. Make sure every bedroom has a smoke detector. Choose an outside meeting place. Teach the plan to the family and practice.

It’s always a good idea to draw a map of your home and identify the safest way out. Pin it on the fridge and make sure you memorize it.

