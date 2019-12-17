EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: K-9 sniffs out Mexican Mafia member who assaulted, ran, hid from deputy, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A K-9 helped the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office capture a member of the Mexican Mafia who led deputies on a foot chase Tuesday afternoon near downtown. The incident was captured exclusively by a KSAT 12 News photojournalist Luis Cienfuegos.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, Joseph Garcia, 39, was reporting to the Probation Pretrial Services Office at 222 South South Comal Street when officials discovered that he had an arrest warrant for felony possession of a firearm.

When Garcia saw deputies arrive, he started walking out of the facility, Salazar said.

As a deputy tried to make contact with Garcia, he punched the deputy twice in the face and took off on foot, Salazar said.

Garcia led the deputy on a 3/4-mile chase when he hid in a drainage tunnel underneath a bridge near Buena Vista and Colorado Street, Salazar said.

The K-9 was brought in and after a few minutes, sniffed out Garcia, who was taken into custody, Salazar said.

Cienfuegos was the only photographer on the scene to capture the apprehension.

Garcia, who Salazar said has a long criminal history, was treated for an asthma attack and a possible injured ankle.

"He's definitely a dangerous person, not someone we want to take chances with," Salazar said.

In addition to the outstanding charge of felon in possession of a firearm, Garcia also faces charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer and evading arrest.