SAPD: Man who offered taking 5-year-old girl to birthday party sexually assaulted her instead

SAN ANTONIO – A man who offered to take a mother’s 5-year-old daughter to a birthday party took her to a motel instead and sexually assaulted her, according to San Antonio police.

Steve Gomez, 44, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is also jailed on unrelated charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence and violating a protective order.

2 injured in shooting outside bar in downtown San Marcos

The mother told police that Gomez, who she knew as “Esteban,” offered to take her daughter to a birthday party while she was busy. She picked her daughter up later that day at McDonald’s.

When she asked her daughter about the birthday party, her daughter said they were the only ones there, according to the affidavit. She also claimed Gomez made her take a bath with him.

The mother immediately pulled over, called police and took the child to the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Texas police searching for missing mother, 3-week-old daughter

Gomez is being held inside the Bexar County Jail without bond, due to the violation of a protective order, jail records show.