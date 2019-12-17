2 injured in shooting outside bar in downtown San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two people were shot outside a bar in downtown San Marcos where a staff Christmas party was being celebrated, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 1:10 a.m. near Harper's at 139 East Hopkins Street.

Police found the victims were shot while standing outside the bar. Both victims were taken to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, where they were treated and released.

Graphic video shows Pi Kappa Phi fraternity members attack Texas State University student

Witnesses told police they heard five to seven shots fired from a parked vehicle in the 100 block of North LBJ Drive, police said.

The gunman fled the scene in a silver SUV, possibly a Chevrolet model, eastbound on Hopkins Street.

Harper's was closed at the time of the shooting for a staff Christmas party.

Teen who says he was kicked by Warren football coach has fractured leg, medical records show

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Dave Campell by email at dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov or by phone at 512-753-2312.