Graphic video shows Pi Kappa Phi fraternity members attack Texas State University student

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A Texas State University student is suing the local chapter of Pi Kappa Phi, the fraternity’s national chapter and at least three members of the fraternity following a brutal fight in San Marcos in October.

Nikolas Panagiotopoulos, who was allegedly left with a fractured skull and traumatic brain injury due to the skirmish, is seeking $1 million in damages, according to KVUE.

The fight was captured on video and appears to show Panagiotopoulos trying to run away but “this mob of these fraternity guys chase after him and continue to wail away on him, leaving him unconscious on the side of the street," Jay Harvey, attorney for Panagiotopoulos told KVUE.

The Pi Kappa Phi University at Austin chapter was given a four-year ban for hazing in October after an investigation found that pledges were made to drink milk mixed with hand soap and laundry detergent, forced to eat cat food and shot with airsoft guns, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Two people are facing felony aggravated assault charges as a result of the incident and the fraternity has been suspended.

Panagiotopoulos is still working toward graduating in May.