Plea deal ends sex trial, reveals additional charges

SAN ANTONIO – As the punishments phase of Allen Arredondo-Braaten’s aggravated sexual assault trial began Thursday his lawyers reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Braaten was convicted on Wednesday of aggravated sexual assault.

Prosecutors say he waved a gun in the face of his 25-year-old girlfriend and beat her on the head and face as he demanded sex, and recorded the assault on his cell phone.

When investigators retrieved the cell phone video they said they also found 32 images on child pornography on Braaten’s cell phone.

That evidence was expected to be presented to the jury by prosecutors during punishment phase testimony.

As part of the plea agreement, those charges were dismissed, but included in his punishment.

“I assess your punishment at 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” District Court Judge Velia Meza told Braaten. “There’s a $1500 dollar fine and I’m going to make an affirmative finding that there was a deadly weapon used in the commission of the offense.”

That means that Braaten must serve at least one half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Prior to the beginning of the punishment phase, Braaten elected to have Judge Meza, rather than the jury, assess his punishment.