Kerrville man who pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, possession of child pornography sentenced

SAN ANTONIO – A Kerrville man who pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and possession of child pornography was sentenced to prison Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

Christopher Zamarripa, 46, was sentenced to 460 months, or more than 38 years, in federal prison, officials with the attorney’s office said. On Aug. 15, Zamarripa pleaded guilty to ten counts of cyberstalking and one count of possession of child pornography.

Officials said Zamarripa caused substantial emotional distress to his victims by altering photographs of their faces he downloaded from the internet and placing them onto photographs of bodies engaged in explicit sexual activities, which he then uploaded to online pornographic websites, according to court records.

Zamarripa uploaded to the same online pornographic websites unaltered images of two child victims, officials said.

Kerr County sheriff's deputies seized Zamarripa's laptop computer on Aug. 22, 2017. Officials said a subsequent forensics analysis of the laptop revealed the presence of child pornography.

Zamarripa has remained in custody since his arrest by FBI agents on May 20, 2019, officials said.

A U.S. district judge ordered that Zamarripa be placed on supervised release for the remainder of his life after completing his prison term, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.